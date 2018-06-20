‘Episode 6 — The Band Awakens’ — Nevada County Concert Band’s second concert at Pioneer Park in Nevada City

The 70-piece Nevada County Concert Band continues its 47th season with the second of four Picnic Pops Concerts "Episode 6 — The Band Awakens" featuring big band, classic, jazz, folk, film, and popular music from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

The theme connecting the summer concert series is "Star Wars," but no need to travel to a galaxy far, far away.

June is month six, so our concert theme "Episode 6 – The Band Awakens" features songs that have stood the test of time — and can withstand remakes, sequels, and other pop culture references.

Highlights include:

Film music by John Williams such as "Star Wars," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Jaws"

A tribute to the big band era

Film tunes from "The Incredibles"

Sousa march "The Thunderer"

Broadway tunes from "Oklahoma," "My Fair Lady" and "Camelot"

Pop hits by the band Chicago

Bugs Bunny's classic cartoon music

The event will feature soloists, stories and other surprises.

The concert is free, open to the public, accessible and family-friendly. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a picnic dinner, or visit the hot dog or ice cream vendor.

Non-profit donations to support the band will be gratefully accepted.