Enjoy wine & art at Lucchesi Winery Tasting Room
July 25, 2018
The Artists of the Oaks Visual Arts Group of Wildwood will be exhibiting at the Lucchesi Winery Tasting Room, 128 Mill Street, Grass Valley from Aug. 2 to Sept. 30.
Interested guests are encouraged to join them for an evening of art and wine at their reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3.
Participating Artists June Anderson, Susan Bass, Carol Bastelier Tricia Burbank, Roy Church, Natalia Corich, Cathy Diamond, Dennis Dobbs, Mary Annette Hall, Christine Lisle, Anita Morgan, Sara Peterson, Fran Ramirez, Ron Richter, Ken Santistevan and Joette Treiber will be displaying a variety of media including ceramics, poured resin designs, 3-D assemblages, photography and paintings.
Lucchesi Tasting Room hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Artists of the Oaks Visual Arts Group is located in Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley.
Visit https://artistsoftheoaks.org for more information.
