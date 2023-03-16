HarmonyHappens-PRO-031623

Harmony Happens is comprised of Rod Baggett, Pamela Roberts, Heather Grove, and Robbie Merchant.

 Submitted photo

Come to the “O’Foundry’s Irish Pub” this Friday March 17 beginning at 7 p.m. and enjoy an evening of celebrating all things Irish with live entertainment by Harmony Happens. The Miners Foundry will be transformed to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17! Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m., Harmony Happens is comprised of Rod Baggett, Pamela Roberts, Heather Grove, and Robbie Merchant. The quartet of singers will be accompanied by a backing band who will provide the tunes one thinks of when recalling the Green Isle, as well as some other contemporary classics.

The group will lead revelers in singalongs and other things Irish, promising a great soundtrack for singing and drinking along. “We’re aiming to recreate the fun vibe of an Irish pub, where everyone is welcome to sing and share a pint,” said vocalist Pamela Roberts