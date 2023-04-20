Skerryvore-PRO-042023

 Submitted photo

You don’t have to wait until next St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate Celtic culture as Miners Foundry is pleased to announce the return of Skerryvore! The group makes a triumphant return to the US with their contemporary take on traditional Scottish music Sunday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.

With a mix of fiddle, accordions, pipes and whistles alongside guitar and vocals, underpinned by driving bass, drums, and keys, Skerryvore spent the better part of two decades bringing the best of the Scottish music scene to all manner of venues from dance halls and pubs to festivals and arenas around the world.