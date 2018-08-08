Embark on a musical journey with Floater at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

TICKETS: $22/Advance, $27/Door, Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office, and in person at Briar Patch Co-Op. Ticketing fees do not apply for purchases made by phone or in person through the Miners Foundry Box Office

Bringing back the music revered by their legions of dedicated fans, Portland, Ore., based band, Floater returns to Nevada City with a new album to rock the Miners Foundry stage on Friday.

Formed in 1993 by Robert Wynia, Peter Cornett and David Amador, Floater got its humble start as a popular college rock band in Eugene, Ore. Their unique sound that blended rock, psychedelia, and reggae struck a chord that still connects with fans today.

And after decades of touring and playing sold-out concerts around the country, from CBGB in New York and The Roxy in Los Angeles to the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, the band officially solidified their legendary status and were inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame last year.

Recognized for their impressive history of releasing albums that span a vast musical spectrum, their newest album, "The Thief," is no exception, breaking new sonic ground and exploring new musical styles, all the while staying remarkably true to the band's classic rock roots.

"The Thief" is a musical journey from super-charged riffs and world beat to surreal atmospheres to epic grooves. Yet somehow this album moves gracefully and naturally through these changes, creating a musical world of its own.

Ask any longtime fan, a Floater show is an experience that rivals a rite of passage, blistering the soul with their epic storytelling and engaging stage presence.

Opening the concert is local favorites 3SD.

After years playing in other projects such as Downshift, drummer Lawson Smith and bassist/vocalist Ryan Riley joined musical forces with former Dr. Luna bassist Malik Goodman.

With musical tastes ranging from hard rock and metal all the way to country and classical it's hard to put a finger on just exactly what 3SD's sound would be called. One thing's for certain though, their songs, styling and swagger are sure to grab the your attention, and make your head bob and your booty move.

