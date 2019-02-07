‘Elevate yo’ funkin’ life!:’ Soul band performs in Nevada City Valentine’s Day

TICKETS: $25/General Admission. This is a standing/dancing show with a limited number of mixed cabaret and chair seating. Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone (530) 265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door. Advance General Admission tickets are also available at BriarPatch Co-Op. Ticketing fees do not apply for purchases made by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office.

Jamal Walker, aka J Silk, a familiar face and voice in the Northern California music scene for the last twenty years, will perform with his newest group Elevation, a soul/dance band with an emphasis on heavy bass lines and funky grooves, for a special Valentine's Day dance party at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Thursday, Feb. 14.

Walker first began performing in the popular reggae band Mystafya, and later the blues-rock inspired Jamal Walker Band, which went on to share the stage with some of the greatest blues musicians around, including Tommy Castro, Roy Rogers and the Delta Rhythm Kings and Rick Estrin and the Nightcats. After the Jamal Walker Band disbanded Walker took some time to reconnect with his first love — soul music.

"It has been a dream of mine for the last ten-fifteen years to have a funk soul band," said Walker. "The music has an energy about it that makes people feel good; (as) soon as you hear the bass and drums you can help but let loose and have a good time."

Walker took to Facebook to put the call out to the community for other like-minded musicians that were interested in starting a band. Bassist Andy Brooding who had performed in the funk band Uncle Junior reached out to Walker, then drummer Scott Wilson (also from Mystafya), guitarist Don Farwell and finally Farwell's daughter Brynn completed the group now known as Elevation. Reid Alan Kurks who had performed with Brooding in Uncle Junior would later replace Wilson on drums.

Pulling upon influences such as Earth, Wind, & Fire, Rick James, Sly & the Family Stone, and Parliament, Elevation shot out of the gates to enthusiastic audiences who keep coming back for more.

The name Elevation came about as organically as the band's lineup. Farwell's son saw a road sign and commented that it would be a good band name, and when it was brought to the rest of the band, everyone agreed.

"It goes along with the vibe I've been trying to live for a while — elevating awareness and consciousness through music," said Walker.

Elevation's set list is made up of mostly original songs with a few favorite funk and soul covers. Walker said the most important thing about their music is that it needs to move them and listeners, while also translating to the dance floor, hence their motto: "Elevate yo' funkin' life!"