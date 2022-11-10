Elena Rayo digs into the music of Joni Mitchell Friday

Elena Rayo is a scholar with a Cambridge master’s degree. Her songs engage with heartfelt lyrics and entrancing melodies.

The Nevada City LIVE! concert series presents singer-songwriter Elena Rayo along with an all-star band digging in to the music of Joni Mitchell on Friday, November 11 at the historic Nevada Theatre.

Rayo is a scholar with a Cambridge master’s degree. She is a classically trained violinist from the age of five. Rayo’s songs engage with heartfelt lyrics and entrancing melodies.

“While my husband Saul was very ill and dying of cancer over the past 2 and 1/2 years he would often ask me to sing for him. The songs he requested most were my originals — especially the ones I had written for and about him, (so very Saul!) and those of his favorite songwriter, Joni Mitchell.”

This performance will combine solo playing of Mitchell’s earlier songs along with some of her later material in band format. Rayo will be joined on stage by Anni McCann (piano and vocals, percussion), Tommy Coster (piano and keyboards), Gerry Pineda (bass), Tim Bulkley (drums) and Kim Kinjo and Janice Polucha on vocals and percussion.

Rayo says, “As a a singer-guitarist, learning Joni is very challenging and very satisfying to me. She has written some of the most beautiful and emotional songs ever recorded but, beyond that, even from a very young age, her melodies and guitar patterns are very sophisticated. To do Joni justice, I have had to dive deep into her unusual guitar tunings. On top of these complex musical patterns, her voice soars in gorgeous melodies with a six octave range. Learning to do those parts has been a rewarding challenge.”

