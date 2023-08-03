Eight long-time artists of Nevada County are featured in a new exhibit entitled “Elements” at the Odd Fellows’ Seven Stars Gallery in Nevada City from August 4-31. Eileen Blodgett, Nik Colyer, Yvon Dockter, Eli Rush, Rene Sprattling, David Wong, Peggy Wright, and Kathy Wronski are participating in this show.

“I gathered artists I know and admire and asked them to select an element or elements of the earth to showcase. Earth, fire, wind, water, wood, and the human element are all depicted through color, paintings, ceramics, photography, and mixed media. We hope to convey not only the beauty of the earth, but the interconnectedness, diversity, and relationship between the elements,” stated Peggy Wright, coordinator of the show.