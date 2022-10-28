Electronic musician The Polish Ambassador performs at Miners Foundry

The Polish Ambassador brings a high energy party to the Miners Foundry stage.

Photo provided by the Miners Foundry

The Polish Ambassador, the brainchild of electronic musician David Sugalski, comes to the Miners Foundry on All Hallows Eve (Monday, October 31), according to a press release.

The Polish Ambassador is one of the top EDM (electronic dance music) artists of a generation and has performed worldwide, according to the press release.

“His music and persona make for a magical evening of good feelings that is part dance party, part visual art and always a great time,” the release states.

The Polish Ambassador wears many hats, including musician, beatsmith, producer, recording artist and composer, according to the press release. Off the stage is he also a writer, farmer and constant entertainer, the release states.

Since 2006 The Polish Ambassador has consistently released critically-acclaimed full-length albums on his label, Jumpsuit Records, the release states. Known for his trademark jumpsuit, he creates “sublime, intentional artistic works,” sometimes referred to as “animated safaris in technicolor sound,” the release states.

The Polish Ambassador’s style combines a variety of influences from house to funk, with instruments of all sorts being employed: horns, keyboards, guitars, violins, and a group of eclectric instrumentalists who compose the signature Polish Ambassador, according to the release. His sound incorporates many styles, from exuberant global-house to fatback midtempo funk, the release states. Audiences will pick up on West African percussion alongside stirring Kirtan melodies, a psychedelic sax solo or a fresh verse from a Brooklyn female emcee, the release states.

He has performed at venues including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, Oregon Country Fair, Suwannee Hulaween, Electric Forest, Envision Festival, and Lightning in a Bottle, according to the release.

Source: Miners Foundry