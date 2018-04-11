Election forums kick off another round of KVMR live remote broadcasts

The radio remotes just keep on comin'.

KVMR 89.5 FM kicks off another round of live remote broadcasts of forums and town hall meetings with the League of Women Voters Election Forum on the First District Congressional race.

With most of the seven congressional candidates expected to participate, it'll air tonight live from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chambers, from 7 p.m. to approximately 9 p.m. (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

A first for everything

Just over a year ago, the Nevada City community radio station became one of the first in the country to broadcast live a Congressional Town Hall Meeting with incumbent Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa and over 1500 constituents at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

KVMR will also be broadcasting the League's other two remaining Election Forums featuring candidates for Nevada County Supervisor on Thursday, April 19, and Nevada County Sheriff on Thursday, April 26. Both will begin at 7 p.m.

"These forums and town halls have become a sort of niche for KVMR," said the station's News Director Paul Emery, particularly in recent years.

"About two years ago during the terrible drought, we produced one on the regional water situation," Emery said. "That sort of kicked things off. We find they create a spark of interest on the topic, and exchange of viewpoints and knowledge can be very valuable."

Most recently, the non-commercial station took on affordable housing, but they've also tackled screen addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder among veterans and high school choice.

A time to discuss

Next up is a KVMR Town Hall Forum on "Teens and Marijuana: A Discussion" 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, from the Nevada Theatre.

"We've been proud of our partnerships with The Union and YubaNet," said Emery, noting the station has broadcast some town halls produced by both media outlets as well as some presented by other organizations.

An example of that is coming right up on Friday, April 20, — the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School killings. KVMR will air "Guns: A Community Dialogue" that the Foothills Arts Resources & Media group has put together from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Nevada City Hall Council chambers (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming) and also on NCTV live.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderson moderates a panel including Amanda Wilcox (Brady Campaign), Morgan Margulies (Nevada Union High School debater), Jerod Johnson (retired Grass Valley Police captain and owner of The Range), George Rebane (lifetime NRA member) and others.

Also this month, KVMR will be broadcasting various Nevada County Arts activities for the Sierra Poetry Festival, including a live Festival broadcast late afternoon Saturday, April 28, from Sierra College.

And the radio station takes that spirit to the non-profit Big Day of Giving on May 3 when KVMR will have live broadcasts from four "Pop Up" remote locations in Nevada City and Grass Valley.

Still, with the primary election coming right up, Emery likes to reminisce about the 20-plus year relationship the station has had with the League of Women Voters and broadcasting their election year candidates nights.

"We've really gotten to know each other over all these years," he said. "They have a good format that allows a nice mixture of media and audience questions. And they're good timekeepers. They really run a tight ship. Everything is so smooth. Plus we have good camaraderie with the other media outlets that are there … The Union, KNCO, YubaNet."

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org.