El Dorado County wins at 2018 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

The 2018 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition recently announced its winners — and El Dorado County wineries were among those honored.

In the second week of January, nearly 70 judges traveled to Sonoma County to determine the best wines across the nation, according to a release from Wine Judging. Thirty-five states were represented in the competition, which received just under 7,000 entries and is the largest one of its kind in America.

Participating beverages were divided into a mix of categories and subcategories, and judges rated drinks as Bronze, Silver, Gold or Double Gold.

The competition bestowed accolades upon over 150 vineyards and wineries, although only seven claimed titles in the Sweepstakes judging that took place after three days of standard competition.

El Dorado County wineries took home multiple wins in Best of Class 2018: Boeger Winery's Pinot Grande (White Pinor Noir) and Blue Stocking (white dessert wine) both notched awards, as did Shadow Ranch Vineyard's Tempranillo.

"We entered as usual, hoping we would get Gold maybe on something. To come back with a whole flight of awards was surprising and astonishing. It's hard to get recognized among 7,000 wines. It's a pretty big deal to get it, and we're very happy," said Lexi Boeger, VP of marketing at Boeger Winery.

Apart from the winery's two Best of Class awards, it also received one Double Gold award, one Gold award, three Silver awards and two Bronze awards.

While judging is over, wines will again be honored at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition's Public Tasting on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event marks an opportunity for the public to taste the award-winning wines at Fort Mason Center's Festival Pavilion in San Francisco. Tickets cost $70 in advance and $95 at the door — but it's best to grab them ahead of time, as the event has sold out for the past eight years.

Learn more about the competition and public tasting online at http://www.winejudging.com.