Eileen Blodgett’s art on display at Nevada City Winery

Running through tall green grasses or sitting atop a hill quietly absorbing every detail of a flower petal, or watching fields of flowers moving in the breeze are the feelings expressed in new works by artist Eileen Blodgett.

As a painter, Blodgett has followed the flow of seasonal influences in her environment. As each season changes, especially in the past two years of relative isolation, she has become more observant and sensitive to her surroundings and the incremental changes in nature. She has always been influenced by the seasons, having grown up on landscape nursery in rural Pennsylvania. Everything depended on the elements. Nature ruled. During dormant periods, a storehouse of energy and growth begins to form, and she can feel that brewing inside herself as an artist.

This year she had the opportunity to really slow down and notice those changes. She’s had the opportunity to paint more, so she experienced a “freshness and vigor” in her art. Inspired by the arrival of this spring season, she entitled this exhibit “Bloom.”

Blodgett works in her rural home studio in Nevada City and has been a resident artist for over 15 years at Artists Studios in the Foothills, where she teaches classes. For the past five years she has designed and developed arts-integrated curriculum for Nevada County Superintendent of Schools in the Artists in Schools program through a grant from Nevada County Arts Council.

The exhibit opens on May 31, with an Opening Reception on April 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Check the winery’s website for open hours.

Source: Nevada City Winery

KNOW & GO WHO: Artist Eileen Blodgett WHAT: Art exhibit “Bloom” WHEN: March 31 through May 8. Opening reception April 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring Street, Nevada City MORE INFO: Call 530-265-9463 or visit http://www.ncwinery/events

Art by Eileen Blodgett