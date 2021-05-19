Ease back out at the Foundry: Miners Foundry Cultural Center hosts outdoor comedy shows, theater, music and patio seating

As Nevada County begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is obvious people are looking forward to resuming a life outside their homes. One of the hardest hit industries, live venues, is seeing it first-hand with events quickly selling out – in part due to limited capacity – but primarily due to the public hunger for live entertainment.

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City has spent the last 14 months, with public safety in mind, developing protocols that followed mandated guidelines while also offering entertainment in a variety of formats intent on keeping the historic venue solvent. Assistant Director Kat Kress gives all the credit to Executive Director Gretchen Bond.

“Since we first became aware of the pandemic, she has been so open, energetic, and forward thinking and she has made sure we were on the forefront, applying for loans, grants or donations,” explained Kress. “She has worked tirelessly these last 14 months to make sure we were as supported as possible.”

Throughout the pandemic, the nonprofit utilized their outdoor space to offer live music both in front of the venue and in the back parking area when weather allowed. On inclement days, the organization featured a newly renovated bar, with drinks and food options welcoming the public inside on a limited schedule.

Most recently, the Miners Foundry has begun co-producing shows in a variety of formats, be it teaming up with area entertainment companies such as The Bvnkr and WhimsiCorp to produce monthly live comedy shows, or with local theater groups such as Sierra Stages to bring readings and concerts to the stage once again.

Tonight and tomorrow Sierra Stages brings, “A Spring Evening of Broadway Songs and Other Standards” to the Deer Creek Bar, located behind the building. The sold-out show features Christi Colombo, Heidi Grass and Brian Arsenault on vocals, with Ken Getz on keyboard and Steve Nicholson on bass. The concert will showcase nearly two dozen songs written for theater.

Kress said there is a waitlist for the sold-out show, but people can also enjoy a drink inside the Foundry or listen to music on the patio. “The bar itself is open. People can come in and have a drink. Right now, we are able to have seating outside and limited seating indoors, so we just separate the patrons who are going to the concert in the back by checking them in and wrist banding them. Other patrons can stay inside or go to the patio and enjoy the music out there.”

While restrictions have eased and some indoor seating is allowed, the organization has continued to operate on the side of caution.

“As a community cultural center and as a nonprofit organization, the health and safety of our guests, our staff, and our community are our highest priority, and that has always been the case,” said Kress. “We drill for fire evacuations. We drill for active shooter situations. So, we just applied that same sensibility to the pandemic. How do we keep as many people as safe as possible and still serve our mission to the community?”

The board and administration of the Miners Foundry is focused on that mission, (as stated on their website), “To preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational and social activities in Nevada County.” After talking with staff, performers, producing partners and patrons, they made the decision to stay outside, Kress said.

“Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean people are ready for it. We want to make sure we are moving at a pace that is comfortable to the community that we serve.”

The entire last year has been difficult for those operating the venue, requiring a change in the business model to keep the building open. “We try to be open and forward thinking, always with our mission at the forefront,” Kress said. Current guidelines can be a bit confusing and open to interpretation, so at this point, while the weather is pleasant, it makes sense to the decision-makers to remain outside even though that means fewer tickets may be available for a performance.

“We are a retail space. We are a bar and restaurant. We’re a concert venue. We’re a private event venue and we hold religious ceremonies, with our celebrations of life and our wedding ceremonies and so we fit into several different categories,“ said Kress. She emphasized that, for the nonprofit, staying in compliance is still a priority.

Several shows are on their calendar into June including more staged performances, more comedy, and more live music concerts. Kress recommended buying tickets early to avoid disappointment.

“Because it is so limited, it is selling out quickly. So, if folks want to get tickets, we encourage them to do so sooner rather then later. Right now, we have to have all tickets sold in advance. We can’t do any outdoor sales or box office sales. That is what the guidelines state, so it is online sales only.”

As venues open back up and more people begin to gather, other emotions are expected to rise, Kress said. “All of the things that we normally do to help us collectively move through trauma have been taken away during this time – gathering with other people, experiencing music, culture, dancing, exercising — all those things had to be removed, so as they start to come back in, we are going to be experiencing these incredible bursts of endorphins and joy because we have been deprived of all of those things that we so desperately needed these past 14 months.”

Ease back out with confidence at the Miners Foundry. Current bookings are limited to local and “local adjacent” acts as the venue slowly reopens with patrons’ comfort in mind. Bookings are taking place for both private and public events as far out as 2023. Visit their website minersfoundry.org and their Facebook page for an up-to-date listing.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@ gmail.com.

Outdoor patio dining is available at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City.

Photo courtesy the Miners Foundry

Treats for sale at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City. Several outdoor shows are on their calendar into June including more staged performances, more comedy, and more live music concerts. Photo courtesy the Miners Foundry

