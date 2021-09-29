Earth’s Treasures: Gem & Mineral Society’s 54th annual show set for Oct. 2 and 3

Nevada County Gem & Mineral Society will hold its 54th annual show, Earth’s Treasures, Oct. 2 and 3 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Show hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free. Admission is $3 for adults, but free for children 12 and under, and military with ID.

This year’s featured display is museum-quality petrified wood, provided by Ed Rigel, owner of Applegate Lapidary.

Twenty four exhibitors will be selling gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary supplies, books, beads and supplies, exceptional jewelry, gold prospecting equipment, and much more. There will be demonstrations of stone carving, silver crochet, fossil preparation, wire-wrapping, rock inlay, arrowhead making and gold panning. A popular Kids’ Corner handled by our junior members will feature games, grab bags, and contests with prizes created by these young collectors. Also displayed will be mineral and fossil collections assembled by club members, many junior members. Late Sunday afternoon there will be a raffle drawing for the Grand Prize, a stunning gold-in-quartz specimen from the Original 16 to 1 Mine.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from outside vendors.

COVID-19 protocol will be strictly adhered to in observance of County health mandates and everyone’s safety. Masks will be required to attend regardless of vaccination status.

Nevada County Gem & Mineral Society holds its general meetings the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Golden Empire Grange off La Barre Meadows Road. There is also an active Juniors Program. For more information, visit http://www.ncgms.org or Facebook.