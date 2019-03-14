Earthly delights: Local photographer exhibits works at Cork 49

WHAT: Fred Finney Photographer’s Reception WHERE: Cork 49, 142 Mill Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, March 16, 5 to 8 p.m

Local photographer Fred Finney will be exhibiting his Milky Way, Northern Lights and Desert Dune photos during the months of March and April at Cork 49, a wine bar in downtown Grass Valley.

Through the use of long exposures Finney has captured the awe-inspiring beauty of the night time sky and the magic of the sunrise on the Death Valley sand dunes.

Stop by Cork 49 to view and purchase prints, or join the photographer for a special evening, Saturday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as he welcomes guests to his artist reception, featuring wine, beer, cider and charcuteri at a no-host bar.

Cork 49 is located at 142 Mill Street, Grass Valley.