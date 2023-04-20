A free, community-wide Earth Day event will be held for the second year on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sierra Pines United Methodist Church, located near Lake of the Pines, will host “Earth Day in the Foothills 2023” on their 4.5-acre campus.

“We are excited to again be part of ‘Earth Day in the Foothills.’ This is a time when we celebrate creation, talk about how to be good stewards of the Earth, and provide space for our community to come together,” says De Calvert, a member of Sierra Pines UMC.