Earles of Newtown to perform at the Miners Foundry

Nevada City’s favorite the Earles of Newtown return to The Miners Foundry in Nevada City on Saturday, July 10.

Earles of Newtown is an Electric Gypsy Jazz band cross-pollinating both vintage and modern beat culture into an intoxicating crowd-pleasing elixir. This Vaudevillian inspired musical circus is comprised of an 8-piece wrecking crew of heavy hitters recruited throughout Northern California. Earles of Newtown has earned a reputation as a feature band with the potential to fill any dance floor in any venue or music festival. Earles of Newtown has performed on billings that include highly notable acts as, Trombone Shorty, Dr. John, March Fourth, Turkuaz and others.

Earles of Newtown’s focus is on great original music and providing the audience a highly entertaining stage presence featuring, the Ringmaster-like antics of lead singer/washboard expert, Chad Conner Crow and shared with band founding member Earle Ford’s solid and intense stage presence as musical director trumpet-master and co-vocalist. The band is made entirely of All-star level players that include Western Swing Hall of a Fame member, guitarist Bob Woods.

Earles of Newtown concerts compel audiences to celebrate their Gypsy Jazz- Freak-Funk. Throngs of music fans follow this high energy group, as they shake their feather dusters from the Burning Man Playa to the finest dance hall venues and festivals. Earles of Newtown own the stage and always deliver.

KNOW & GO WHO: Earles of Newtown WHEN: Saturday, July 10, 8 p.m. WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City TICKETS: $17, indoors, full bar, tickets available at minersfoundry.org & at the door