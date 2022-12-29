The Miners Foundry Cultural Center and Paul Emery Music present the 2022 New Year’s Eve Bash, featuring Earles of Newtown with special guests Cousin Cricket on Saturday, December 31, according to a press release. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.
Earles of Newtown is an “Electric Gypsy Jazz band cross-pollinating both vintage and modern beat culture into an intoxicating crowd-pleasing elixir,” according to a press release.
Cousin Cricket, a Western Swing band, has been delighting audiences throughout the west for over thirty years, a release stated. “With their own take on classic country, swing, and rockabilly, they continue to deliver top notch entertainment for discerning audiences,” the release stated.
The Miners Foundry features a no host full bar and snacks available for purchase, the release stated.
“Don’t miss the balloon drop at midnight,” the release stated.
General admission tickets are $35. A cabaret table for one to four people can be reserved for $55. Tickets available online, by phone at (530) 265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office at 325 Spring Street in Nevada City. The Box Office is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Source: Miners Foundry