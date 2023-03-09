DuoQuartet-PRO-030923

Duo Quartet performs Saturday at the Auburn State Theatre.

 Provided photo

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster join Pam Delgado and Jeri Jones of Blame Sally for a spirited concert featuring rich harmony vocals, intricate guitar work and lively percussion at the Auburn State Theater, Saturday, March 11, according to a press release.

Presenting an impressive set of original music mixed with a few choice covers, Duo Quartet is greater than the sum of its already impressive parts, the release states.