Nina Gerber and Chris Webster join Pam Delgado and Jeri Jones of Blame Sally for a spirited concert featuring rich harmony vocals, intricate guitar work and lively percussion at the Auburn State Theater, Saturday, March 11, according to a press release.
Presenting an impressive set of original music mixed with a few choice covers, Duo Quartet is greater than the sum of its already impressive parts, the release states.
Duo Quartet started with four longtime friends thinking, ‘hey, let’s do a couple of shows as a double-billz. Given that all four women already had stellar reputations, full houses at high-profile venues soon followed, according to the release.
At first, each performance stuck to the program – one duo followed by the other duo, with a grand finale of all four playing together. The duo part was great, but the quartet thing was downright exciting. Before long the shows featured the four of them playing together, with an occasional duo “breakout” section, the release states.
There is something richly satisfying in experiencing these four women onstage with a dynamic ranging from tender, ethereal songs to raucous barn-burners, the release states. Webster and Delgado sing most of the leads – Chris often expertly playing a washboard while Delgado drives the band with her percussion. But if this were a boxing ring you’d see coming in from opposite corners, the dueling energy of Jones and Gerber egging each other on with their guitar-Goddestry – whipping the band and the audience into a veritable frenzy, the release states.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Duo Quartet WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn WHEN: Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156