Dummy Downhill set for Sunday at Diamond Peak Ski Resort

INCLINE VILLAGE — The Dummy Downhill is set for this weekend at Diamond Peak Ski Resort. And no, it's not a bunch of pea-brained, non-thinking morons heading down the slopes.

These dummies have no brains. They also have no fear, which is a good thing when they're soaring through the air after going off a big jump.

The 18th annual event is set to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 25, at the Diamond Peak base lodge deck. Check-in is at 9 a.m.

"It's become really popular," said Diamond Peak marketing coordinator Jaclyn Ream. "People come out just to watch. The deck is full of people watching the madness."

Dummies can be made of anything but can't weight more than 75 pounds. They also can't be breathing.

Dummies will be judged for creativity at 10 a.m. at the base lodge.

Other categories to be critiqued by local judges are best crash, farthest distance, shortest distance still intact and best overall.

The dummies will be sent down the trail Show Off and off a big jump where they'll either soar or crash and burn.

"The local schools have really gotten into it, especially the elementary schools," Ream said. "They'll sometimes center it around whatever they're learning in school."

Making appearances in the event last year were Humpty Dumpty, Star Wars jedi knight Rey, Superman and the Gingerbread Man.

After judging for creativity, the dummies will be loaded and taken up the mountain. The competition will begin at approximately noon.

An awards ceremony will follow the jumping on the base lodge deck. There will be live music from Paul David & The Drivers after the event.

Pre-registration online is available by emailing the dummy's name, team name and team captain's name by Friday, March 23, to info@diamondpeak.com.

For more information, call Diamond Peak at 775-832-1177.