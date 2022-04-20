Drawing, oil painting classes offered

David Mooney began working in illustration over forty years ago. The purpose of his art gradually moved from realistic depictions of natural objects to visions of the natural world with an underlying message.

“My goal as an artist is to create a special place for the viewer. When someone stands in front of one of my paintings I want the world to go away, leaving them in a place of peaceful solitude where they can commune with God or nature, free from human distractions. This isn’t a feeling of being alone, but of being in the presence of something greater than themselves.”

In David’s drawing class at the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills he will show you how to observe and understand the forms around you and the effects of light as it falls across them and teach you how to reproduce these forms on paper.

The Oil Painting Class will begin by painting simple scenes, learning to mix and handle the paint and will gradually increase to more complex scenes organized into a strong composition.

David’s paintings can be seen daily at Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill St. in Grass Valley.

KNOW & GO WHO: David Mooney, Fine Artist WHAT: DRAWING Classes WHEN: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m., beginning May 3 (Four 2-hour sessions) WHAT: OIL PAINTING Classes WHEN: Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, beginning May 6 (Four 2-hour sessions) WHERE: Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF), 940 Idaho Maryland Drive, Grass Valley MORE INFO: Email artofdavidmooney@aol.com or call 530-277-2137

A drawing by David Mooney.

Photo courtesy David Mooney