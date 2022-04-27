Dragons come to Nevada City: Kodo Arts antiques show returns with Japanese art

The Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques Warehouse Show returns April 30 through May 8, featuring an array of bronze and wood Japanese antique dragons, as well as art.

Dragon lore in the Far East is traditionally associated with Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines. By the ninth century A.D. the Chinese had incorporated the dragon in Buddhist thought and iconography as a protector of the Buddha and the Buddhist laws of dharma. These traditions were adopted by the Japanese soon after. Myths about dragons living in ponds and lakes near temples are widespread. In Japanese Buddhist legend, when a carp, which is the symbol of courage and determination, swims up a waterfall and with super power makes it over the top, the carp magically turns into a magnificent dragon. It then resides in the celestial realm as the protector of the Buddha’s teachings along with the Phoenix.

Even today in modern Japan when one visits a temple or shrine there will be a bronze dragon fountain water spout where one purifies hands and mouth before entering the sacred ‘hondo’ of the temple. Wonderful wood carvings of dragons floating amongst clouds can be seen between the upper large beams of an entrance way in many Zen temples.

The Kodo Arts Warehouse Show has example of bronze dragons, wood temple carvings and dragon art. Along with a vast selection of Japanese antique furniture, home décor, architectural, garden, kimonos, art and lighting. The warehouse is transformed into a Kyoto temple antique market for nine days. Open twice a year to the public, there is something for every taste and budget. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 530-478-0812 or visit kodo-arts.com for more info.

