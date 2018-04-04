Dr. Dread: Legendary reggae artist Don Carlos will take the stage at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Thursday, April 12

TICKETS: $25/Advance, $30/Door, Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone at 530-265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office, or at BriarPatch Food Co-Op. Ticketing fees do not apply for purchases made through the Miners Foundry Box Office by phone or in person.

Although he never achieved the commercial success of Bob Marley, Don Carlos, with his signature sweet voice and unique style of conscious roots reggae music, commands a following all of his own, and now at the age of 63 he is considered a father figure of the genre.

Born and raised in Waterhouse, Kingston, where fellow reggae artists King Tubby, The Jays, and Junior Reid also grew up, Carlos began singing from a young age. In 1973, alongside Garth Dennis and Derrick Simpson, Carlos formed the reggae group Black Uhuru and contributed to the recording of the 1977 album "Love Crisis."

A year after the trio's groundbreaking debut, Carlos surprisingly decided to part the company in pursuit of a solo career. Having needed at least three years to get the grips of being a soloist, plus developing a knack for song writing and grooming that distinctive, vocal styling, it wasn't until May 1981 that Carlos really took the fraternity by storm, courtesy of a heavy, roots and culture flavored show case album titled "Suffering" for Negus Roots.

Since then working alongside Goldie, his side kick, co-writer and back up vocalist, Carlos built and consolidated a staunch following through touring the live circuit and releasing 11 solo albums, most notably "Harvest Time," "Day to Day Living," "Them Never Know a Natty Dread" (1982), "Spread Out" (1982) also otherwise known as "Laser Beam," "Never Run Away" (1984), "Just a Passing Glance" (1985) and more recently "Seven Days a Week" a solid joint production venture, between Goldie, Dr. Dread and himself.

During the eighties dance hall mania, Carlos had five top ten hits between 1982 – 1985- "Late Night Blues", "Nice Time Tonight", "Dice Cup", "Hog & Goat", "I'm Not Getting Crazy" and "Spread Out". Carlos is still churning out solid, melodic roots reggae.

In 2009, Carlos released Changes, a critically acclaimed album featuring new anthems like "Rude Boy", "Favorite Cup", and remakes of classics like the title track and "I Love Jah". In 2016, he released some new remakes of his classic singles "Harmony" and "Give Me Your Love", as well as the original "Righteous Chant" in collaboration with American artist Christos DC.

In 2018, Carlos celebrates 50 years in the music business with a new album and world tour. After all these years he is still on the road, keeping up the works and maintaining his legacy of quality reggae music.

Carlos will take the stage at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Thursday, April 12.

Opening up the show is favorite local reggae band Northern Roots featuring Aaron Penn, Paul Johnson, Jake Cena and Martin Webb.