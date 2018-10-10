Double feature!: ‘Men In Black’ & ‘Batman’ to show in Auburn

INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information

WHEN: “Men In Black” starts at 4 p.m. followed by “Batman” at 7 p.m. Saturday

WHAT: Dynamic Duo Saturday featuring “Batman” and “Men In Black”

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents Dynamic Duo Saturday, featuring "Men In Black" at 4 p.m. and "Batman" at 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a release.

Heroes, villains, aliens and action stars are the focus in these now-classic Academy Award-winning, comics-based films. Directed by, and starring top talents, these memorable movies deserve to be seen again on the big screen. With both soundtracks by Danny Elfman, these films sound great, too.

Tim Burton's "Batman," is the first installment of Warner Bros.' "Batman" film series.

Starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the film depicts The Dark Knight of Gotham City beginning his war on crime, starting with his clownishly psychotic nemesis the Joker (Jack Nicholson).

Cast includes Kim Basinger, Billy Dee Williams, Jack Palance and Jerry Hall.

"Men in Black," directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, follows the exploits of agents Kay (Tommy Lee Jones) and Jay (Will Smith), members of a top-secret organization established to monitor alien activity on Earth.

The Men in Black find themselves in the middle of the deadly plot by an intergalactic terrorist (Vincent D'Onofrio).

The film featured the creature effects and makeup of Rick Baker and visual effects by Industrial Light & Magic, and received three Academy Award nominations for Best Art Direction, Best Original Score, and Best Makeup.

Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information.

Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center