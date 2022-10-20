Don’t Stop Believin’ – Everyman’s Journey showing at Auburn State Theatre

Don’t Stop Believin’ follows the real-life rock ‘n’ roll fairy tale of Filipino Arnel Pineda, who was plucked from YouTube to become the front man for iconic rock band Journey.

Submitted photo

Don’t Stop Believin’ follows the real-life rock ‘n’ roll fairy tale of Filipino Arnel Pineda, who was plucked from YouTube to become the front man for iconic rock band Journey. In this Cinderella story for the ages, Pineda, having overcome a lifetime’s worth of hardships, now navigates the immense pressures of replacing a legendary singer and leading a world-renowned band on their most extensive world tour in years.

The documentary plays Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Auburn State Theatre at 7 p.m.

In 2006, Journey guitarist Neal Schon discovered singer Arnel Pineda on YouTube. Pineda’s tone, power, and ability to sing a wide variety of material — including Journey classics — impressed Schon. After watching all the videos he could find with Pineda, Neal made an excited midnight phone call to his band. Soon after, Schon personally contacted Pineda, who initially thought it was a prank and didn’t believe that he was talking to a founding member of one of the biggest bands in rock history. But six weeks later, after spontaneously singing a Journey song for Philippines immigrations officers to prove the reason for his trip, Pineda arrived in San Francisco to meet with Journey. Within a few songs, he had secured the job.

Come see this joyous, uplifting documentary, then come rock out to “Journey Unlimited” Friday, Oct. 21 at Auburn State Theatre.

Source: Auburn State Theatre