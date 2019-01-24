Don Quixote, La Sylphide to broadcast live from Bolshoi in Moscow

For ballet-lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. For the next two weeks, audiences will be treated to two timeless classics broadcast exclusively for a cinema audience on Monday evenings at Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley.

On Jan. 28 comes Don Quixote. Inspired by heroic stories of brave knights and with his faithful servant Sancho Panza at his side, Don Quixote sets out on an adventure to meet his ideal woman, Dulcinea. With panache and sparkling technique, principal dancers Ekaterina Krysanova and Semyon Chudin lead the spectacular cast of toreadors, flamenco dancers, gypsies, and dryads in the Bolshoi's critically-acclaimed staging of this exalted performance. A quintessential Bolshoi event.

On Feb. 4 comes La Sylphide. La Sylphide is one of the world's oldest surviving ballets, and a treasure in Danish ballet master August Bournonville's style. It is the ultimate romantic masterpiece: On his wedding day, young Scotsman James is awakened with a kiss from an ethereal winged creature, a Sylph. Entranced by her beauty, James risks everything to pursue an unattainable love. This production is staged for the Bolshoi by Bournonville expert Johan Kobborg.

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the greatest music and dance stages in the world, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture. With more than 250 dancers, the Bolshoi Ballet is one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. Its annual repertoire of up to 30 titles per year includes classical masterpieces, rare productions and outstanding works by the most famous contemporary choreographers.

In 2019, the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema season will continue with four more beautiful ballets including La Bayadere, Sleeping Beauty, The Golden Age, and Carmen Suites/Petrushka presented at Sutton Cinemas. Check sierratheaters.com for dates and titles.