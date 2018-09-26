Documentary on Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza to show in Nevada City

INFO: For more information visit the Peace & Justice Center’s website at ncpeace.org , or on Facebook

The Peace & Justice Center is ready to present the new documentary, "Killing Gaza," a scathing indictment of the genocide against Palestinians being carried out by Israel, with the military and financial assistance of the U.S., according to a release.

In "Killing Gaza," journalists Dan Cohen and Max Blumenthal have documented Israel's 2014 war on Gaza.

Yet, this film is much more than a documentary about Palestinian resilience and suffering. It is a chilling visual document of war crimes committed by the Israeli military, featuring direct testimony and evidence from the survivors.

According to Pulitzer-prize winning journalist, best-selling author and activist Chris Hedges, "'Killing Gaza' offers an unflinching and moving portrait of a people largely abandoned by the outside world, struggling to endure."

The film shows at 7 p.m. Friday at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way (near the Rood Center), Nevada City.

Members of the local Palestine-Israel Working Group will lead the discussion to follow. A $10 suggested donation is encouraged, but the event is free.

Free cold beverages, organic popcorn and treats will also be available for purchase.

For more information visit the Peace & Justice Center's website at ncpeace.org, or on Facebook.

