Documentary on climate change at The Open Book in Grass Valley

The Fourth Friday Film Forum presents, "How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can't Change" by Oscar Nominated director Josh Fox (GASLAND).

In his latest documentary, Fox continues in his deeply personal style, investigating climate change — the greatest threat our world has ever known.

Traveling to 12 countries on six continents, the film acknowledges that it may be too late to stop some of the worst consequences and asks, what is it that climate change can't destroy?

What is so deep within us that no calamity can take it away?

The cast includes Bill McKibben of 350.org, Elizabeth Kolber, a professor at Williams College in Massachusetts, Michael E. Mann, professor of Atmospheric Science at Penn State University, and other notable scientists and scholars.

"How to Let Go of the World" shows at 7 p.m. Friday at The Open Book (next to Sierra Mtn. Coffee Roasters) 671 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley.

Guests who come to enjoy the film are encouraged to stay for a lively discussion to follow. There are no tickets for purchase but a $6-10 suggested donation is appreciated. Beverages and treats available.

For more information visit the Peace Center's website at ncpeace.org, or on Facebook, email ncpeace@sbcglobal.net