Kiss the Ground

Narrated by Woody Harrelson, this new documentary film sheds light on a “new, old approach” to farming called regenerative agriculture, which has the extraordinary ability to balance our climate and feed the world.

 Provided photo

Documentary “Kiss the Ground,” sponsored by Gold Country Food Hub and hosted by The Farmers Marketplace, will show at the Auburn Theatre on Sunday, April 16.

