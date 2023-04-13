Documentary “Kiss the Ground,” sponsored by Gold Country Food Hub and hosted by The Farmers Marketplace, will show at the Auburn Theatre on Sunday, April 16.
Narrated by Woody Harrelson, this new documentary film sheds light on a “new, old approach” to farming called regenerative agriculture, which has the extraordinary ability to balance our climate and feed the world. It focuses on improving soil health by moving carbon from the atmosphere back into soils using practices that work in alignment with natural systems.
Current large-scale “conventional” practices damage our planet’s ecosystem through climate change, loss of topsoil and biodiversity, habitat destruction, and air and water pollution. Regenerative agriculture looks to improve our ecosystem while continuing to produce food, fiber, and fuels.
These are not “new” practices. Indigenous cultures have been interacting with nature in a restorative manner for thousands of years. We have the opportunity to blend indigenous wisdom with science and rapidly transform agriculture around the globe, creating an abundant future.
Movie-goers are invited to “gather, mix ‘n mingle” from 1 to 2 p.m.; Kiss The Ground screening begins at 2 p.m., and a roundtable forum will follow the film.
This event is hosted by The Farmers Marketplace, a local, non-profit food HUB offering programs and services that develop, serve, educate and advocate for local, equitable and regenerative food systems and economies. We invite you to join us at this movie screening and community gathering to raise awareness and foster conversations around the ways we can all participate in developing local food sovereignty with a thriving planet and people. Together we can do this!
KNOW & GO WHAT: “Kiss the Ground” WHEN: Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156 EVENT SCHEDULE: Gather, Mix ‘n Mingle 1 to 2 p.m. Kiss The Ground Screening 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Roundtable Forum 3:30 to 4 p.m. {related_content_uuid}4b5773f5-9bd7-4d3d-ad50-96f3e49c1d2e{/related_content_uuid}