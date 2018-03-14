Documentary features healing power of music at free screening at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley
March 14, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Alive Inside”
WHEN: Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event starts at 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Center For The Arts, Off Center Stage, 315 Richardson Street, Grass Valley
COST: Free. Donations accepted
The public is invited to a free screening of "Alive Inside," a documentary that explores the transformative impact of music on people living with a diagnosis of dementia or other cognitive disorders.
The award winning documentary follows the journey of social worker Dan Cohen, the creator of the national Music & Memory program which helps non-verbal dementia patients re-ignite positive memories as they listen to familiar songs from their past.
The screening is sponsored by the California Association of Health Facilities with support from Music & Memory and Tuneswork, a Sacramento based non-profit dedicated to raising money for therapeutic music programs.
Any proceeds donated at the "Alive Inside" screening event will be used to expand the Music & Memory program at Nevada County memory care communities. In addition a Benefit Concert for Music & Memory will be held at the Center For The Arts on Saturday, April 7, with Steelin' Dan and the Rayos.
Created in 2008, the Music & Memory program provides personalized music to people with dementia in thousands of long-term care facilities in the U.S. and Canada. In California, a $1.4 million state grant administered by California Association of Health Facilities, is delivering the Music & Memory program to 300 skilled nursing homes, providing music to more than 4,000 elderly patients.
Music & Memory support groups are encouraging community involvement to increase the presence of music in long-term care settings. Suggestions include conducting an iPod drive, holding a concert, collecting used CDs, raising money for iTunes gift cards and seeking support from local artists, choral clubs, and music programs at local schools.
