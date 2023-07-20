Jerry Douglas
Provided photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present the Jerry Douglas Band in the Marisa Funk Theater on July 22, 2023.

Dobro master and 14-time GRAMMY winner Jerry Douglas is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar, elevating, transforming, and reinventing the instrument in countless ways. Additionally, Douglas is a freewheeling, forward-thinking recording and touring artist whose output incorporates elements of country, bluegrass, rock, jazz, blues, and Celtic into his distinctive musical vision.