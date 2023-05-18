Django_on_blue

Django Mack and Company is playing the Gold Vibe Kombuchary on Friday, May 19, in an all-ages appearance starting at 7 p.m.

 Submitted photo

Django Mack and Company is playing the Gold Vibe Kombuchary on Friday, May 19, in an all-ages appearance starting at 7 p.m.

Django Mack is an original Western/Noir musical act, now based in Nevada City, that has been creating records, music videos, and live performances since 2014. Begun as a studio project in San Francisco, the recently-updated ensemble has fine-tuned a signature sound featuring horns and lush vocal arrangements, that brings jazz, Motown, and roots-rock influences together to spin tall tales about Django’s hijinks and misadventures.