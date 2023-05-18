Django Mack and Company is playing the Gold Vibe Kombuchary on Friday, May 19, in an all-ages appearance starting at 7 p.m.
Django Mack is an original Western/Noir musical act, now based in Nevada City, that has been creating records, music videos, and live performances since 2014. Begun as a studio project in San Francisco, the recently-updated ensemble has fine-tuned a signature sound featuring horns and lush vocal arrangements, that brings jazz, Motown, and roots-rock influences together to spin tall tales about Django’s hijinks and misadventures.
The title character, while an invention, is a relatable one. Not prone to making the best decisions or choosing the easiest hill to climb, Django’s story is one of ego, risk, reward, and independence, played out with dogged persistence and occasional flashes of rear-view mirror insight. It’s intended as an entertaining look at brashness and machismo that balances those energies against the hazards of strong women, strong drink, and strong karma.
“Playing Django all these years has been instrumental in keeping me out of real trouble”, says bandleader Brandon Butrick. “I ask myself ‘What would Django do?’, and it helps me see the forest for the trees. He and I have all the same impulses, I just have the benefit of knowing that his way will lead to heartache.”
While Butrick acts as musical director and lead songwriter, Django’s core repertoire has come from a number of songwriting collaborators and also includes material borrowed from both classic and contemporary sources including Alabama 3, Tom Waits, the Wood Brothers, and Leonard Cohen.
“It’s about finding great songs that relate to the character”, says Butrick. “I’ve had several accomplished songwriters involved in developing the act — Joe Cunningham, Tom Donald, Terry Reed — and they’ve all left some enduring bits behind in the set.”
The current Django Mack lineup features some powerhouse local talent including Matt Langley on saxophone, Jessica Pittaway on vocals, Cory Clemmons on drums, and Jason Wilkins on bass. John Lace and Alan Feeney are scheduled to make guest appearances with the group on May 19. You can find all of Django Mack’s recorded catalog on Apple Music and Spotify, and can check out recordings and music videos at www.djangomack.com.
Gold Vibe Kombuchary is located at 12615 Charles Drive in Grass Valley, and serves a variety of beers and hard and soft kombuchas brewed on-site, along with a rotating selection of food vendors bringing ethnic and regional taste treats.