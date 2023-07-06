The July spotlight shines on watercolor artist Dori Greenbaum. Dori has been a watercolor artist for many years. She moved to the beautiful and historic gold rush town of Grass Valley, California with her husband, Alan, after raising their children in Southern California. She has dedicated herself to learning new ways to express the beauty of nature. Although she has tried other mediums, she always returns to the freshness and spontaneity of watercolor. When she works in her studio, paintings are carefully planned and she takes time, choosing subject and mood. Travel journaling requires quick sketches and fresh washes of color. If you would like to see her travel journals, stop by the studio at Asif Artist Studios and Gallery.
Dori enjoys traveling and frequently teaches on cruise ships. The subjects are ports of call and she teaches on sea days. The students are usually beginners but after several classes, they are excited to find a watercolor teacher when they return home.