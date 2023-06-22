Catch the last class of our Tuesday 2023 spring series with special guest Susana Arenas from Cuba on June 27, 5-6:30 p.m. This is an Afro-Cuban style dance class with live percussion!
We take a break on Tuesdays in the summer, although, we will begin hosting another fabulous series August 22 through Nov. 14, 2023.
The Miners Foundry, an esteemed cultural center, has been a generous supporter of this community. With its magnificent space, the Miners Foundry provides the perfect venue for classes and events. It’s a must-visit destination for both tourists and locals! Located at 325 Spring St. in Nevada City, the Miners Foundry and Nevada City Congolese Drum and Dance host spring and fall African class series that are open to the public, welcoming participants of all ages and abilities. While donations are requested to support our esteemed artists, a sliding scale and scholarships are available to ensure inclusivity and accessibility.
Nevada County African Drum and Dance community awaits you!
For over three decades, this community has been fostering a deep appreciation for African arts by hosting renowned masters from various disciplines and sharing their captivating culture with enthusiastic participants. Whether you’re a seasoned drummer and dancer or have never touched a drum or danced before, there is a place for everyone in this vibrant community.
At the heart of this thriving community is Seydou Dante, a master Griot from Mali, who resides in Nevada County. As a keeper of stories and traditions, Dante is a wealth of knowledge, and a patient, devoted teacher. In addition to local talent, the community also maintains connections with artists from Congo, Mali, Guinea, Senegal, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Haiti, and Brazil. Renowned figures like Mama Mabiba, Youssouff Koumbassa, Arnaud Loubayi, Djeneba Sako, Hyacinte Massamba, Muisi-Kongo Malonga, and so many others have graced the community with their presence, sharing their exceptional skills, knowledge, love, and humanity.
The community’s dedication to sharing African music extends beyond Tuesdays at The Miners Foundry. Additional classes take place seasonally on Thursdays at the Banner Guild on McCourtney Road and occasionally at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
If you’re ready to tap into the transformative power of these traditional rhythms, songs, and dances you can drop in anytime!
You can also be added to our email list by connecting with Lisa McVay at lisa.mangoblue@gmail.com. Or visit the community’s Facebook pages—Nevada City Congolese Drum and Dance and African Drum and Dance of Nevada County. Here, you’ll find more information about upcoming events, donation opportunities, and ways to get involved.
Immerse yourself in the vibrant rhythms, dances, and stories of Africa. Join the Nevada County African Drum and Dance community, celebrate diversity, and experience the pure magic and joy that the African arts hold.