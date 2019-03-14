Digging through Nisenan history in Nevada City
March 14, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Formal talk on addressing the indigenous cultural history of the San Juan Ridge
WHERE: North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, 17894 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City
WHEN: Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
INFO: Call Heidi Starr at 530-687-2662.
What is the indigenous cultural history of the San Juan Ridge region?
Join author and Tribal Chairman Richard Johnson in a discussion about his new book, "History Of Us: Nisenan Tribe of the Nevada City Rancheria." Learn about the Tribe's Ancestral Homelands which include the San Juan Ridge and surrounding area.
Appearing with Johnson is Tribal Spokesperson Shelly Covert. Shelly will share stories of her family and their journey to increase Nisenan visibility against all odds. She will also talk about the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP) the nonprofit organization that supports the tribe and its efforts to restore their Federal Recognition. Learn how to support the tribe in its efforts and how to give back through a special reciprocity program.
Light refreshments will be served.
There will be educational materials available, petitions and letter writing info and "History of Us" books for purchase.
To stay informed please visit http://www.nisenan.org or call 530-570-0846.
