 Digging through Nisenan history in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

Digging through Nisenan history in Nevada City

Submitted to Prospector
Submitted Photo

Nisenan Tribal Spokesperson Shelly Covert will join author Tribal Chairman Richard Johnson for a formal talk Saturday on the area's indigenous history.

What is the indigenous cultural history of the San Juan Ridge region?

Join author and Tribal Chairman Richard Johnson in a discussion about his new book, "History Of Us: Nisenan Tribe of the Nevada City Rancheria." Learn about the Tribe's Ancestral Homelands which include the San Juan Ridge and surrounding area.

Appearing with Johnson is Tribal Spokesperson Shelly Covert. Shelly will share stories of her family and their journey to increase Nisenan visibility against all odds. She will also talk about the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP) the nonprofit organization that supports the tribe and its efforts to restore their Federal Recognition. Learn how to support the tribe in its efforts and how to give back through a special reciprocity program.

Light refreshments will be served.

There will be educational materials available, petitions and letter writing info and "History of Us" books for purchase.

To stay informed please visit http://www.nisenan.org or call 530-570-0846.

KNOW & GO

WHAT: Formal talk on addressing the indigenous cultural history of the San Juan Ridge

WHERE: North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, 17894 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City

WHEN: Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

INFO: Call Heidi Starr at 530-687-2662.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.