Digging for gold: 5th annual Antique Western Memorabilia Show from the Nevada City Elks Lodge in Nevada City

The Nevada City Elks Lodge is hosting their annual Antique Western Memorabilia Show and scholarship fundraiser on Friday and Saturday.

This event is presented by the Nevada City Elks Lodge at 518 Highway 49 in Nevada City. This will be the fifth annual Antique Western Memorabilia Show. The purpose of the show is to raise funds for our scholarship program.

This fascinating show features antiques as well as historical firearms, gold mining, Native American, railroad, gambling and western collectibles. A must see event for the collector or those interested in history.

For the Civil War buffs, this year author Richard Hurley will be doing a presentation and a book signing for his new book "California and the Civil War." Also local author Bruce Bradley will be signing his new book on Black Bart.

The show is a perfect place to bring your items of the Western era to get more information on. There will be expert vendors to answer your questions.

Show hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $5 and children under 12 are free with an adult. Early Bird entry will be $25 from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

For questions contact the Nevada City Elks Lodge at 530-272-5371.