Diggin-PRO-082423 (1)

Seven-piece funk and soul band, Diggin Dirt to perform at the Center For The Arts.

 Photo by Evan Wish Photography

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present funk and soul band Diggin Dirt in the Marisa Funk Theater on August 26, 2023.

This seven-piece band emerging from behind the redwood curtain in Humboldt County, California, is skyrocketing through the west coast music scene. Shoveling out their own path, and consistently wowing audiences, and filling concert venues, Diggin Dirt is no ordinary funk and soul band. Their sounds explode off the stage with a pure authentic energy, and once they have you in their clutches, the relentless dance party does not let up.