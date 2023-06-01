On the Cover Sammie’s Friends’ Journey – A Tribute to Cheryl Wicks and Curt Romader and a benefit for the animals of Sammie’s Friends takes place at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Saturday, June 3. {related_content_uuid}bb33117f-443d-4232-a1c0-5424ec4d1e28{/related_content_uuid}
When Cheryl Wicks and her partner, Curt Romander, made Nevada County their home in 2001, Cheryl decided she wanted to see what she could do to help animals in need of rescue, as she had helped her beloved Shar Pei, Sammie. Twenty-two years and 35,000 rescued pets later, an evening of fun and celebration is planned for this Saturday to honor the couple and, in true Wicks form, raise funds for the nonprofit.
Sammie’s Friends’ Journey – A Tribute to Cheryl Wicks and Curt Romander and a benefit for the animals of Sammie’s Friends takes place at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Saturday, June 3. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the program begins at 5. The program includes tribute speeches, live music by “The Edgetones”, a kid’s corner with face painting and other fun, a photo booth, vendors, food and drink, and features “the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show” made famous after their appearance on the popular television show, “America’s Got Talent.”
Wicks’ journey began with a visit to the then county-run animal shelter, where she was alarmed to learn that 68% of the animals were being euthanized.
“My first thought was I am only one person, and I can’t do for all of them what I did for Sammie,” Wicks said. She decided if she were on death row, she’d appreciate some company or a treat. “So, I am only one person, but I can try to make life for them as nice as possible until they are gone. But then in a short time I thought I could get some volunteers and get a program going and within six months I had about 100 volunteers.”
The first volunteers were strictly walking the dogs to make their last days enjoyable, as they were either adopted or euthanized after two weeks. Wicks said none of the programs in place at the shelter today existed then, including fostering, spaying and neutering, or applicant screening to help folks pick the best pet for their situation. And today only about two percent of the animals are euthanized.
Though the initial goal was to make the animals’ last days as pleasant possible by taking them treats or out for a walk, that quickly turned into providing sick animals with veterinary care out of their own pockets.
Wicks said it was Romander who decided he could figure out how to apply for nonprofit status which led to grant writing, solicitations, and expanded care. After volunteering for years, the couple approached the county to take over the running of the program as well as the shelter and were granted their first contract in 2010.
The annual budget has reportedly grown to seven figures. And even those increased funds do not fully cover the expenses of the organization, which now includes staffing and day to day operations but also often covers vet bills for pet owners in need as well as those of the shelter animals. Grants have been awarded to spay and neuter pets and Sammie’s Friends Nifty Thrifty thrift store helps to supplement other requests.
Wicks and Romander have devoted much of the past two decades meeting the needs of the thousands of animals who are turned over to the shelter each year, which is no longer limited to dogs and cats but may also include birds, goats, and other livestock who are often malnourished, too young to be on their own or suffering from other health issues.
Wicks said the organization works from their vision statement and organizational values which guides them in every decision they make. It begins with a commitment to doing what is the best thing for the animals. Inspired by a quote from her former employer, Bill Hewlett, Wicks said, “You need to have a hard head and a soft heart. You can’t do the work with animals if you don’t have a soft heart but sometimes you have to make difficult decisions and that takes a hard head. It’s been one of my guiding principles.”
Saying goodbye is bittersweet. “Like anything you’ve done for such a long time, it’s kind of bittersweet, but we are ready. We’d like to have some time to do something else besides work seven days a week before we die. From now until then I will always be available for anyone to call me to share my experiences but don’t ask me to do anything!” she laughed. “If you want to pick my brains for the next 20 years, I’m happy to do that.”
Fran Cole has been named the new executive director for Sammie’s Friends as Wicks and Romander prepare to hand over the reins and look at life beyond the care and funding of animals in need. Cole, the board of directors, those running the shelter and those running the thrift store all have Wicks and Romander’s confidence.
“They are people we like who are committed to the animals,” Wicks said. “There is every reason to think it is going to work and that makes it easier (to step away).”
Cole and the board of directors are the workers behind this weekend’s fundraiser and have a wonderful event in store. The evening will be full of surprises and the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is sure to be a treat. Co-owners Ethan Wilhelm and Keri Caraher will be on site with their shelter rescues who are trained to entertain.
The couple has been holding shows for more than 10 years with dogs they rescue from shelters and train to perform. During the pandemic they were contacted by Americas Got Talent which increased their popularity.
“America’s Got Talent was a lot of fun to do and now our tour has gone bonkers,” Caraher said. “It’s just a really fun, exciting entertainment show with the dogs having fun, doing what they do best. They are all rescue dogs that we pick up and adopt. They love to perform. They love meeting people. They are super athletic and love to play.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the dogs who played “Simon Howell” and “Bow-wowie Mandell” as well as the big high jumper, Shazam, from the America’s Got Talent appearance. The shows are about 25 minutes long and they often perform two or three shows at each venue.
The fact that the dogs who perform are all rescues is a fitting tribute to Wicks and Romander.
Wicks said Sammie is who inspired the couple to do the work. “When I throw my last leg into the coffin, the one thing I would like to say about myself is that this world is slightly better because I was here once upon a time. Just to know I made a difference, and it mattered that I was here.”