On the Cover Sammie’s Friends’ Journey – A Tribute to Cheryl Wicks and Curt Romader and a benefit for the animals of Sammie’s Friends takes place at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Saturday, June 3. {related_content_uuid}bb33117f-443d-4232-a1c0-5424ec4d1e28{/related_content_uuid}

When Cheryl Wicks and her partner, Curt Romander, made Nevada County their home in 2001, Cheryl decided she wanted to see what she could do to help animals in need of rescue, as she had helped her beloved Shar Pei, Sammie. Twenty-two years and 35,000 rescued pets later, an evening of fun and celebration is planned for this Saturday to honor the couple and, in true Wicks form, raise funds for the nonprofit.

