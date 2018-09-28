Diane Miessler: Your garden in fall: Now what?

So, as fall approaches, you may find yourself gazing in dismay at your disreputable-looking garden.

Your tomato and squash plants are turning yellow. The cover crops that, following my excellent advice, you planted earlier are now going to seed and turning brown.

Buck up — your garden will again look respectable. Here's how to move it in that direction.

Once the weather turns cold, usually around Halloween night when trick-or-treaters seem to attract freezing wind and rain, head out to the garden (when it's not raining) and harvest. You'll not only be harvesting food for yourself, but also for your soil food web — the organisms living in your soil that make it fertile.

Ready? Put on some old clothes and gloves, and bring a basket and clippers. If you have a machete, bring that, too. If you don't, buy one when you get a chance — it's great for the permaculture technique of "chop and drop."

Fall care

First, pick any summer vegetables you can find — tomatoes that are red or green but full-size, peppers, eggplant, squash — and put them in your basket. Set them on the front porch while you deal with the vegetation from whence they came.

One of the premises of permaculture, which preserves or improves soil fertility, is that you don't disturb the soil unnecessarily, and you don't remove nutrients in the form of plant matter. Here's where your machete comes in handy, but clippers will work, too.

Pull up or cut off weeds and any cover crops you've planted. If your cover crops include soy or other beans that have dried on the vine, you can either scatter the seeds for a new cover crop or, if there are lots of them, make bean soup. Likewise, if buckwheat has gone to seed just scatter the seeds for your next cover crop.

Cut the plants into pieces about 4-6 inches long, or hack them up with the machete; what you want is for them to lie flat on the ground and rot. Cut large plants like squash, tomatoes, and corn off at the soil line and hack up what you cut off. Their roots will then become soil organic matter, the magic stuff that cures all ills in your garden. If it's not going to rain soon, give the mulch you just made a good soaking to feed the microbes and make worms feel welcome.

Basically, what you're doing here is sheet composting. All that mulched plant matter will eventually rot into compost and, with the help of worms, be mixed into the upper layer of soil. Soil microbes will break down the plant matter and themselves become plant food; as they die, they release nitrogen and other nutrients into the soil.

Green plant matter will decompose quickly and produce plant nutrients; the more mature brown stuff will decompose more slowly and create humus, that magical chain of carbon atoms that acts as a sort of condominium for nutrients, microbes, air, and water.

Humus is what makes compost and rich soil dark. It's also a very stable "carbon sink" — it holds carbon in the ground indefinitely, sometimes for hundreds of years in undisturbed soil. This is known as carbon sequestration, something we need to do a lot more of if we're going to preserve your favorite planet.

No-till gardening is one practice that sequesters carbon, while regenerating soil. Ask your local CSA to consider it.

Time to harvest

So now that you've chopped up all those plants and started them on the road to composting, what do you do with the harvest?

If you have more tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant than you know what to do with, here's one of my best-kept secrets. Don't tell anyone.

Cut all those things in half. Lay them face-down on an oiled cookie sheet or several and drizzle them with olive oil. Throw in some onions if you have them, the same way. Sprinkle on some Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and whole, peeled garlic cloves, then roast them in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven until they're all tender for about an hour.

Scoop them into a blender and puree into the best spaghetti sauce on the planet. You can either freeze it or can it; then, when you get a hankering for Italian food, pull some out and add whatever you add to your spaghetti. Voila!

You and your soil can now enjoy your fall harvest.

Diane Miessler is a nurse, certified permaculture designer, and avid napper. She lives in Nevada City with her husband and an ill-mannered Chihuahua. Her book on soil and the soil food web will be published by Storey sometime next year. Stay tuned.