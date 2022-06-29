Desert Dwellers to hit the Miners Foundry stage

Miners Foundry Cultural Center has announce the return of Desert Dwellers to Nevada City on Friday, July 1, at 8 p.m.

Lovers of Burning Man, Lightening in A Bottle, and Coachella are in for an evening of nonstop dancing, when music producers Amani Friend and Treavor Moontribe, who make up the dynamic duo that is Desert Dwellers, bring their magic to the Miners Foundry.

Long before electronic music reached the mainstream, the pair were busy refining their individual skills in the mystical deserts of New Mexico and California. Friend and Moontribe “combine the raw sounds of the natural world, wrapped in dance-floor and chill-out productions; blending deep bass, earthy percussion, etheric voices, and cross-cultural instrumentation into a sonic incense for the mind and body. Desert Dwellers’ unique global sounds are a bridge between worlds, and their label Desert Trax has become a platform to spotlight similar alchemical artists.”

While both artists work as solo DJ’s and producers in their own right, together they’ve formed an influential force in the global music scene. Their unique style and sound continue to rise in popularity. Brought together in the late ‘90s through the legendary Moontribe gatherings, in 2019 the duo celebrated their 20th anniversary of making music together, releasing an electronica album “Breath” (Black Swan Sound) featuring more than 20 musicians and vocalists on ten tracks, adding depth to their reputation as a pioneering and prolific downtempo, psybass, and tribal-house act from the United States.

Desert Dwellers sound is also part of the “Fantastic Fungi: Reimagine” album, inspired by the documentary “Fantastic Fungi” featuring Paul Stamets. Proceeds from the album support work relating to the healing benefits of mushroom.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center