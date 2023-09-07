Denise Wey is a painter and teaching artist in Nevada County and is the Art Works Gallery September SPOTLIGHT ARTIST. “I will be demonstrating how a monochromatic underpainting can help define color values for later painting. This technique helps you see the composition from the very start and gives you an idea whether all the different elements of your artwork are balanced,” Wey said.
Her vibrant, large-format contemporary paintings of the Yuba River grace many homes in the county and beyond. Denise has a passion not only for painting but also for teaching. Generations of children have blossomed as artists under her loving and enthusiastic guidance. Many adults have been introduced to the joy of painting and drawing in Denise’s classes. She continues to teach classes in person and live online on Zoom. Denise was awarded The Union’s 2021, 22, and 23 “Best Visual Artist of Nevada County”. Her “Poppies on the Yuba” painting is displayed as a vinyl wrap on the Nevada County Connects fleet of 11 buses.