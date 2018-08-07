Deli-icious! — Nevada County Jewish Community Center serving up good eats at the Nevada County Fair

The Corner Deli will be serving fresh foods at the Nevada County Fair for every ones eating delight. Menu items include a vegetarian Falafel sandwich and a Reuben sandwich with beef, dressing, and sauerkraut on rye bread.

The Deli will also be selling its popular jumbo 7 inch all beef kosher hot dogs, bagels with cream cheese, and "the works" with smoked salmon. There will also be lemonade, ice tea, soft drinks, coffee, and water available to purchase.

Enjoy a taste of New York or Los Angeles right at the local fair. Items are priced to fit fairgoers tastes and budget.

The Corner Deli, which has been in operation for over 35 years at the Fair, is a fund-raiser operated by the Nevada County Jewish Community Center. In addition to The Corner Deli, Rabbi David Azen of Congregation B'nai Harim will be participating in the opening ceremonies at the Nevada County Fair this year.

The NCJCC has a long history of supporting our local community and is the home for unorthodox Judaism in Nevada County and the Sierra Foothills.

Source: Nevada County Jewish Community Center.