This March, Del Oro Theatre presents three flashback films for $5 on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., according to a press release.
After conducting a community vote online through Fanmood, a local startup, Sierra Theaters selected three of the top films to show on the big screen – Back to the Future (winner of the most votes), The Breakfast Club, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the release stated.
The series begins with Steven Spielberg’s hit movie Back to the Future (1985), starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover. With the help of a wacky scientist, a young teen travels back to 1955 in a Delorean turned time-machine. Once there, he meets his parents, still teenagers, but his presence throws things out-of-whack and he must ensure they fall in love and get married or else he’ll never come to exist.
Next, flashback to Saturday detention with writer-director John Hughes’ classic The Breakfast Club (1985). A diverse group of high schoolers spend detention on a Saturday in the library. Forced to make the best of their circumstances, they learn to understand each other and discover that in spite of their initial differences, they actually share many common feelings and problems. Starring Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, and Anthony Michael Hall, this movie “remains a masterpiece that defined a generation,” the release states.
Finishing out the series is Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), another John Hughes favorite. Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) is a clever and tricky fast talker, a legend in his own time. He decides to call out sick from school, feigning illness, to embark on a wild adventure involving his girlfriend, Sloane Peterson (Mia Sara), his best friend Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck), and a Ferrari. From Wrigley Field to the Art Institute of Chicago to a Polish Pride parade, Bueller and friends intend on making the most of their day off. However, Ferris’ sister (Jennifer Grey) and the school dean, Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) are hot on Ferris’ trail and are determined to catch him and his friends in the act of class-cutting. Ferris reminds his audience that life “moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
Tickets are available now at the Del Oro Box Office or online.
KNOW & GO WHO: Del Oro Theatre WHAT: $5 Flashback Film Series WHEN: Wednesdays 7 p.m., March 1, 8, 15 WHERE: Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill St., Grass Valley TICKETS: $5 Tickets – available at the Box Office or online INFO: “http://www.sierratheaters.com/”www.sierratheaters.com, 530-272-1646 {related_content_uuid}914256ea-b758-4b28-acb4-fc3f360125e9{/related_content_uuid}