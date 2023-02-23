FlashbackFilms-PRO-022323

Del Oro Theatre will show the 1985 film Back to the Future as part of the Flashback Film Series on Wednesday evenings.

This March, Del Oro Theatre presents three flashback films for $5 on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., according to a press release.

After conducting a community vote online through Fanmood, a local startup, Sierra Theaters selected three of the top films to show on the big screen – Back to the Future (winner of the most votes), The Breakfast Club, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the release stated.