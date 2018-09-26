Del Oro Theatre hosts ‘Thru the Lens Red Carpet Gala’ in Grass Valley

INFO: More information can also be obtained at nevadacountytv.org or by calling 530-272-8862.

TICKETS: General admission ($15), Student/Senior ($12), and Reserved Seating ($25). Tickets to Encore Screening are General ($12) and Student/Senior ($10).Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1 and the Encore Showing at 6 p.m. Nov. 17

WHERE: The Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill Street, Grass Valley. Encore screening at The Colfax Theatre, 49 South Main Street, Colfax on Nov. 17.

WHAT: Thru the Lens Red Carpet Gala Premiere (Oct. 1); Special Encore Film Screening on Nov. 17

The big reveal for Thru the Lens 2018 is Monday, Oct. 1, at the Del Oro Theatre. (Due to popular demand and in the event of a sell out, an encore showing has been added for Nov. 17 at the historic Colfax Theatre in Colfax.)

The Red Carpet Gala, an annual fundraiser for Nevada County Television, will have all the star-spangled glamour of a Hollywood premiere. Ten films, all created by local screenplay writers, will debut on the silver screen, and downtown Grass Valley will be transformed as the casts and crew begin arriving, via limousine, around 6 p.m. Monday.

The films are as diverse as the group of writers. A variety of ages, genders, and experience levels are represented. Some are novices to both the screenplay writing and filmmaking process; others, have several short films on their resume and have participated in previous Thru the Lens events. The crews and casts are also diverse — ranging from novice actors to veteran thespians, who have appeared in many notable Nevada County productions.

Often, filmmakers wore multiple hats, including director, set designer, props person, and sound editor.

"I spent about two days making paperwork, cigarette cartons, canned food, and signs for set dressing," said "The Kommissar" creator Sloane Morton. "Our set was the woods, and other than the mosquitos, it was wonderful to shoot in. Birds provided the soundtrack."

Morton's film is a wry and lighthearted take on U.S. foreign relations.

Julie Lipson's film, "The River," was also shot on location, in and around Nevada City, making the glistening waters of the Yuba River the pinnacle of its storyline.

"It was the hardest thing I've ever done and one of the most rewarding," said Lipson. "I'm so proud of our short film, and it was a wonderful way to get to know and work with local filmmakers."

"Angel by the Bedside," is a poignant film written by Kassidy Kelly, a recent high school graduate.

"It was the best learning experience I've ever had," said Kelly.

Recent developments in digital technology make filmmaking accessible to more people, regardless of their budget. Today it's possible to make a professional quality film with limited resources. The Thru the Lens 2018 films are testimony to this.

According to Brenden Brooks, the creator of "Mr. Gordon," an introspective and mesmerizing study of humankind's darkest fears, Thru the Lens is also a testament to the spirit of innovation and teamwork.

"Whether your budget is one dollar or one million," Brooks said, "your creativity is still the most important factor."

Source: NCTV