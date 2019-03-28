Defending the Sierra: Special screening of ‘The Movie to Keep Squaw True’ in Nevada City

TICKETS: General admission tickets are $15 in advance/ $18 at the door. VIP package: $75 for “KT-22 Ticket.,” which includes reserved seating, Keep Squaw True beanie, Wild & Scenic Film Festival stainless steel pint cup with first drink free. Tickets on sale now: http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org and http://www.sierrawatch.org .

WHAT: Screening of “The Movie to Keep Squaw True” and “Big World”

Wild and Scenic Film Festival is excited to announce a special film night at the Nevada Theatre in support of a campaign led by local environmental watch dog group, Sierra Watch, to defend North Lake Tahoe's beloved ski community, Squaw Valley.

"The Movie to Keep Squaw True," an Official Wild and Scenic 2019 Selection, is back for local audiences on Saturday at the Nevada Theatre. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., so arrive early to enjoy the cash bar, concessions, and check out Sierra Watch and Wild & Scenic official merchandise.

Show starts at 7:00 p.m. with Wild & Scenic Official Selection "Big World" and a special one-night only screening of Keep Squaw True Shreddit Edit, featuring Squaw Valley athletes and filmmakers. Following a brief intermission, we will feature "The Movie to Keep Squaw True" with a post-screening Q & A with stars, athletes and filmmakers (to be announced).

General admission tickets are $15 in advance/ $18 at the door. A VIP package will also be offered: for $75 get the "KT-22 Ticket" which includes reserved seating, Keep Squaw True beanie, Wild & Scenic Film Festival stainless steel pint cup with first drink free. Tickets on sale now: http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org and http://www.sierrawatch.org.

The upcoming screening in Nevada City is an opportunity for locals to watch a timely film about protecting Squaw Valley and our Sierra Nevada values. "The Movie to Keep Squaw True" is a David and Goliath story of how a community can collectively rise up to defend the integrity of a place against outside corporate development pressures.

"It's a seven-year saga of how we keep a favorite Tahoe mountain from being turned into a Vegas-style amusement park, and it's an inspiring example for conservationists everywhere," said Executive Director Tom Mooers.

The film is part of a broader campaign advocating for responsible development in Squaw Valley. The current proposal by Alterra Mountain Company would include a series of high-rise hotels and condos and an indoor amusement park, threatening Lake Tahoe.

"The Movie to Keep Squaw True" is written and directed by Robb and Scott Gaffney, produced by Sierra Watch, and features a cast of enthusiastic Tahoe locals and iconic Squaw legends.

"There is a broad and shared belief that the mountains should remain places that people can escape to, to seamlessly connect with the outdoors," said Dr. Robb Gaffney. "That is what this film stresses for Squaw Valley and the entire Sierra Nevada."