Auburn is in for a very special treat on Friday, March 24, as the David Nelson Band plays their first ever show at the Foothill Fillmore (aka The Odd Fellows Lodge).
David Nelson is a legendary musician, first gaining recognition playing Folk and Bluegrass with his good friend Jerry Garcia and the Wildwood Boys. Soon after Jerry took off to play with the Grateful Dead, and David started his own band. A few years later Jerry, David and their friend “Marmaduke” joined forces to create the legendary psychedelic country band New Riders of the Purple Sage (NRPS). This configuration lasted a little while until Jerry left, focusing on the Dead and other projects, but David remained and is now the only original member of NRPS. Along the way some fun projects have arisen including the Jerry Garcia Almost Acoustic Band for which David was a member of, and he along with the amazing Barry Sless (Bob Weir & The Wolf Brothers, Moonalice, Great American Taxi) and Bassist Pete Sears (Jefferson Starship, Rod Stewart ++) created the David Nelson Band.
This core trio along with some other amazing players will be bringing their magic to the funky and fun “Foothill Fillmore.” Be it a classic cover such as Take a Letter Maria to your favorite NRPS songs and more — this will be a special show for sure.
In addition to the music, Keep Smilin’ Promotions is bringing in a special multi-media light show by Steve Goldsmith & Liquid Light Productions. This journeyman in light shows brings the traditional art of liquid lights and combines it with modern day technology for a one of a kind experience that will be so symbiotic with the music of the David Nelson Band.
This is a 21+ show as the Odd Fellows provide a full bar, including some great local Craft Beer provided by Crooked Lane Brewing and much more. They also have some snacks on hand, but Keep Smilin’s “Purveyor of Fun” Scott Holbrook recommends folks come up early and grab a meal & beverage at one of the great places around. Be it the fine food and cocktails at Josephine’s right below the venue or the Auburn Ale House and so many more, Auburn is a great place to come to for pre-show activities!
Holbrook also reminds folks this is NOT a seated show, this is what one calls a dance floor, if you need to sit this may not be the show for you. There are a very few bench seats for ADA available on a first come basis. The doors for the show are at 7 and the music will start no later than 8 p.m.!
Tickets for the show are available online at www.keepsmilinpromotions.com or paper tickets at one of the following establishments: In Auburn: Cherry Records & Tribal Weaver, Yabobo in Nevada City, Clock Tower Records Grass Valley and Pop-Art Framing in Placerville.
KNOW & GO WHAT: David Nelson Band WHERE: Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge, 1226 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA WHEN: Friday, March 24, Doors open at 7 p.m. MORE INFO: Tickets $35.00 Advance $40.00 Day of Show 21+ ID Required; Tickets available at: Cherry Records, Tribal Weaver, Clock Tower Records, Yabobo & Pop-Art Framing; Online Tickets & Info: www.keepsmilinpromotions.com {related_content_uuid}6b14ac0b-a130-449f-8370-ae238035f039{/related_content_uuid}