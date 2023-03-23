DavidNelsonBand-PRO-032323

 Photo by Rupert Coles

Auburn is in for a very special treat on Friday, March 24, as the David Nelson Band plays their first ever show at the Foothill Fillmore (aka The Odd Fellows Lodge).

David Nelson is a legendary musician, first gaining recognition playing Folk and Bluegrass with his good friend Jerry Garcia and the Wildwood Boys. Soon after Jerry took off to play with the Grateful Dead, and David started his own band. A few years later Jerry, David and their friend “Marmaduke” joined forces to create the legendary psychedelic country band New Riders of the Purple Sage (NRPS). This configuration lasted a little while until Jerry left, focusing on the Dead and other projects, but David remained and is now the only original member of NRPS. Along the way some fun projects have arisen including the Jerry Garcia Almost Acoustic Band for which David was a member of, and he along with the amazing Barry Sless (Bob Weir & The Wolf Brothers, Moonalice, Great American Taxi) and Bassist Pete Sears (Jefferson Starship, Rod Stewart ++) created the David Nelson Band.