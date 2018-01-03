David Arnold photography to be featured at the Wild & Scenic Film Fest in Grass Valley

The Artist of the Month at Nevada City Winery is photographer, David Arnold.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival has partnered with Nevada County Arts in an effort to increase awareness of the intersection between arts and the environment.

"Icescapes," a featured exhibition of the 2018 Wild and Scenic Film Festival, is a series of photographs by David Arnold presenting the ever-changing formulations of ice, sky, water, and light at the edges of the Antarctic continent. "Icescapes" opens on Jan. 3, at the Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring Street and runs throughout the month.

There will be an Opening Reception on Friday, Jan. 5.

Antarctica is a special place. No place on earth is colder, drier or more remote than Antarctica, and few places on earth are more beautiful. Here rocky mountain faces rise out of the ice along the edge of the water and produce one of the most astonishing landscapes in the world.

With the exception of research stations and tourist ships, Antarctica is a world without human beings. Antarctica's remoteness has protected the landscapes and the wildlife. "Icescapes" speaks to the haunting beauty of ice, sky and water, and to questions of Antarctica's uncertain future in a warming world.

David Arnold began his pursuit of photography as a means of discovery into our world. Now with over 40 years of experience in photography, he has photographed people, landscape and architecture on all seven continents. Each photograph illustrates his visual fascinations with light, color, shapes, forms, and the beauty which hides in unexpected places.

David Arnold is a fine art photographer and art educator who lives with his wife Margaret in Smartsville, California.

His photographs have been published and exhibited internationally in numerous venues. He received the National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for his photography book, Situations, and has taught photography and art at multiple levels including Nevada Union High School, Sierra College, and in the MFA Graduate Photography Program at the Academy of Art University, San Francisco.