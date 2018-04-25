Dancing through time: Theatrical dance students perform ‘Contemporary Classics’ in Grass Valley

Nevada Union High School's Theatrical Dance program presents "Contemporary Classics" at 7 tonight, 7 p.m. Friday, and one show at 2 p.m. followed by another at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Don Baggett Theatre, located at 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley.

Students from advanced, intermediate and beginning level classes perform a variety of dance styles to classical as well as contemporary music, including "Metamorphosis Four" by Philip Glass, "Puttin' on the Ritz," by Taco, "In the Pines" by Lead Belly as well as Nirvana (blended), and "Somos Anormales" from this year's Grammy-Award winning Latin Rock album, "Residente."

Each piece in the show has a unique interpretation of the theme "Contemporary Classics." Wearing 1950s vintage dresses, intermediate and advanced dancers perform two pieces reminiscent of old-Hollywood movie musicals to songs from the 2016 film "La La Land."

Performance Ensemble dancers re-enact scenes from "Romeo & Juliet" to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Additional pieces include a hip hop version of "Hard Knock Life" from "Annie," selected songs from "The Great Gatsby," and a contemporary dance inspired by the classic tale "The Tortoise and the Hare."

Guest choreographer Efren Corado, a professional dancer from Salt Lake City's Repertory Dance Theatre, set a pas de quatre inspired by Molissa Fenley's "Energizer" (1980).

Nevada Union alumna Alison Clancy, a professional dancer at New York's Metropolitan Opera, created an original score of classical music for her contemporary dance piece titled "Milk."

Advanced dancers rehearsed over 40 hours in four days during President's Day weekend with Nevada Union alumnus Jesse Beck, who lives in New York City but returns each year to teach ballet master classes and choreography for the Nevada Union Theatrical Dance program. This year, Beck created a 22-minute mini-musical inspired by "Little Shop of Horrors," the finale to "Contemporary Classics."

Tickets for the show are $10, $12, and $15, depending on seating location. All seating is reserved. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.nevadauniondance.com. Tickets can also be purchased in the Don Baggett Theater lobby on show nights at the box office. The box office opens at 5:30 p.m.

Online ticket sales close the morning of the performance to prepare the box office. In-person sales are cash or check only.

For additional information, contact the Nevada Union Dance Department at 530-273-4431 ext. 2228.

Source: Nevada Union Dance Department.