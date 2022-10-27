Dance to the music of The Family Stone at the Center for the Arts

Hall of Famer Jerry Martini and daughter of Sly and Cynthia Stone, Phunne Stone, lead this amazing band.

Provided photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome The Family Stone to the Marisa Funk Theater on October 29. Hall of Famer Jerry Martini and daughter of Sly and Cynthia Stone, Phunne Stone, lead this amazing band which continues to play the amazing hits they’re known for including “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf)”, “(I Want to Take You) Higher”, “Dance to the Music”, “You Can Make it if You Try”, and “Everyday People.”

On the sax, Jerry Martini, aka Papa J, is avid at horn arrangements and the original founder of Sly & The Family Stone, the first inter-racial, multi-gender major American band. He has also performed with countless luminaries including Mike Bloomfield, Carlos Santana, Rolling Stone Bill Wyman, Robert Cray, Willie Lomax, Prince, Graham Central Station, and Van Morrison.

Quadruple threat Phunne (pronounced fun) Stone, aka Raw Syl, is a multi-instrumentalist specializing in vocals, keyboard, guitar, and composition. Born into the first family of funk, the origins of Raw Syl is the stuff of legend. Both of her parents, Cynthia Robinson and Sly Stone are founding members of this revolutionary band, whose contributions to modern music and pop culture are undeniable. Raw Syl, who is known by many names including Phunne, has cultivated her own unique sound and style. Phunne has been seen performing live with Rufus, Sly Stone, and Tevin Campbell as well as headlining appearances with Daughters of Funk and various solo performances around California.

Together, the band has a fabulous repertoire from a golden era of psychedelic soul with their catchy, brilliant funky fusion of sounds, authentically performing the greatest hits of Sly & The Family Stone. A San Francisco band that was most active during the heyday of the musical psychedelic explosion of ‘60s and ‘70s, Sly & The Family Stone were truly a family affair, led by the extremely talented and eclectic Sly Stone who instrumentally pioneered the psychedelic-soul genre and broke boundaries down in the music world.

In 2010, they were ranked 43rd in Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, and three of their albums are included on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. Their arrangements were ingenious and filled with unexpected group vocals, syncopated rhythms, punchy horns and pop melodies. Joyous themes at first punctuated their vibe, but as the ‘60s ended, Stone became disillusioned with his own ideals and the songs took on a darker tone, reflecting the politics of the times, yet staying true to the funky rhythms that established this groundbreaking group.

Thanks to a stellar current lineup, The Family Stone continues Sly’s legacy. With more hits than you can shake a stick at, you don’t want to miss this show at The Center for the Arts on October 29.

Source: The Center for the Arts