Dream - BandFrPic.jpeg

Dream and the Dreamer will perform at Miners Foundry on July 15.

 Provided photo

Get yourself to the Miners Foundry Saturday, July 15 for a night on a dance floor as Dream and the Dreamer makes their debut on the Osborn Woods stage. The band, voted Best Band in Nevada County by readers of The Union newspaper multiple years and is looking forward to playing your favorites along with some original music, guaranteed to get you shaking your groove thing!

Originally, a duo, Dream and the Dreamer were an instant success when Ray Laflin and then partner Doug Caldwell began playing together, first at private parties and soon after at venues all over Northern California. When Caldwell decided to retire, Laflin regrouped (literally) and added other musicians to continue playing favorite tunes while adding original music that has been quickly embraced by their large following.

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.